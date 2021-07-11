📸 IN PICTURES: Palm Sunday celebrations at Kitante Primary School

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Palm Sunday celebrations at Kitante Primary School started with a procession led by Rev. Fr. Severnius Ndugwa, with church members dancing a traditional ‘Kinyarwanda’ dance.

The procession was followed by a skit on how Simon Peter denied having never seen Jesus and also Judas selling him to law enforcers.

The main celebrant was Rev. Fr. Ndugwa, the Vicar General of Mbarara Archdiocese.

Also present was Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, among other dignitaries.

Tayebwa said the past three weeks in Parliament have not been easy for them as legislators ever since the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

“I think God was preparing me for this position. It’s like He said, prepare yourself, I have one of my servants that I want to take away so that He can come and join me in Heaven,” Tayebwa said.