📸 PICTORIAL: Joy, happiness as Muhoozi arrives at Lugogo for his birthday

3 hours ago
54Views 0Comments

By Stuart Yiga

There was joy and happiness as Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba finally arrived at Lugogo Cricket Oval to join his friends for the celebration of his 48th birthday on April 23, 2022.

Muhoozi was accompanied by fellow Generals including Leopold Kyanda, Don Nabaasa, and Christopher Damulira.

Muhoozi's funs cheer him on arrival at Lugogo for his birthday. (All Photos by Stuart Yiga)

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja was also in attendance, ministers, religious leaders, and the business community led by Sudhir Ruparelia, among others.

Below is a pictorial on how it went down in pictures taken by Stuart Yiga;

The cake

The General had a moment of prayer on arrival.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo prayed at the ceremony.

The General praying.

