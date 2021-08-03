📸 PICTORIAL: Youth fill Kampala Streets to celebrate Muhoozi’s birthday

By Stuart Yiga

Clad in Gen. Muhoozi branded red and yellow T-shirts, hundreds of youths from different parts of Kampala City and its suburbs have thronged the streets to show solidarity and support to the Land Forces Commander, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as he celebrates his 48th birthday.

The group have been seen cheering and dancing as they smiled ear to ear throughout as a loud tune of music from a mobile drive constantly kept them in the mood.

They started with a drive which started from Lugogo cricket Oval and proceeded to Kampala-Jinja road.

From there, they proceeded to Bombo road through Wandegeya up to Kalerwe market.

Meanwhile, drama ensued at Kaleerwe when a convoy of the National Unity Platform (NUP) bypassed Muhoozi’s crew who were cheering his name high.

This prompted the Police and Military to intervene until Robert Kyagulanyi’s convoy successfully bypassed the Muhoozi team calling for calm.

The Muhoozi team said this is time for peace, not chaos.

New Vision’s Stuart Yiga was on ground and captured the moment as seen in the pictures below;