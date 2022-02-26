📸 Rotary fraternity mourns entrepreneur Tashobya

By Mathias Mazinga

Tributes have been paid to Ronald Tashobya Bechwarika, the youthful budding entrepreneur and Rotarian, who died from a motor accident in Nakuru, Kenya, on Thursday (April 21, 2022), aged 40 years.

Tashobya was eulogised during a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, on Monday (April 25).

The Rev. Onesmus Asiimwe, who was the main celebrant and homilist and also his former teacher at Kigezi High School, spoke highly of Tashobya, describing him as a brilliant and enterprising young man, who was also full of progressive ideas and plans.

The Rotary District Governor-elect (Rotary district 9213), Rotarian Mike Ssebalu, called Tashobya an icon of Rotary.

“He was a larger-than-life Rotarian. He had very good looks, which also reflected the purity of his heart. He was a man of the people, which is why he was associated with so many social networks.

“He had an entrepreneurial mind, which was why he had started many successful businesses at such a tender age. He was passionate about Rotary. No wonder, he died serving humanity trough Rotary,” Ssebalu said.

Andrew Kabera, who spoke on behalf of the friends, also spoke highly of Tashobya’s social charm, which earned him a wide spectrum of friends.

He described Tashobya as a hardworking man, who used to wake up very early in the morning, even when they were still young students.

Rotarian Pamela Ruharo, who travelled with Tashobya to Kenya before his death, called him a truthful, straightforward man, who had many wonderful project plans for Rotary.

Barbara Mugyenyi, a sibling, marvelled at her brother’s passion for books.

She said Tashobya bought a new book every week and read it religiously.

Barbara also described him as a wonderful orator, who always wrote brilliant speeches.

Barbara also spoke highly of her brother’s commitment to his wife and children.

Tashobya was also eulogised by his mother, Hope Kembabazi, his wife Melisa, and his two children, Kora Koyesiga Tashobya,9, and Zylen Kweza Bechwarika, 6.

A brief on Tashobya

Rotarian Tashobya (fondly referred to as Tash) was born in Rukungiri on June 17, 1981 to Mr. Chris Mugyenyi Bechwarika and madam Hope Kembabazi.

He spent most of his formative years in Rukungiri and Kabale in southwestern Uganda.

Tashobya attended Kabale Primary School, Kigezi High School (O’level) and Mbarara High School (A’level).

He also attended Makerere University (BA mass communication) and Uganda Management Institute (post-graduate diploma in marketing).

Work

Tashobya started his career as a brand manager at Uganda Telecommunications Limited and thereafter, he went on to become a seasoned entrepreneur with several successful businesses by the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife Melisa nd two children.

Prior to his death, Tashobya was the president-elect of Kisaasi-Kyanja Rotary Club.

He was going to be installed on July 1, 2022.

Tashobya’s memorial service at all Saints Cathedral was graced by thousands of people, among them the CEO of Stanbic Bank, Anne Jjuuko.

Memorial fund created



In order to continue the good works of the late Tasobya, and also to ensure that his children continue with their education as far as they can, Tashobya’s friends have resolved to start a fund in his memory.

Those who want to contribute to this fund can deposit the money in Stanbic Bank.

Account name: Tashobya Ronald Memorial Fund.

Account numbers:

UGX- 903 002 031 0617

USD- 903 002 031 0684