15 qualify for next level of Miss and Mr Bukedde

By Ivan Kabuye

Only 15 contestants have qualified for the next level of the Miss and Mr. Bukedde competitions.

Although 28 contestants took part in the event at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala today, only 15 made it.

Vision Group has already acquired two prize cars. The winners of the cars will be one male and one female. The runners’ up will pocket a land title each,

The Miss and Mr Bukedde competitions started last year with virtual auditions, whereby participants sent in video recordings of themselves showcasing their talents such as singing and cooking.

The auditions started in high gear with over 7,000 people participating virtually. The best were picked by a panel of judges who included Fifi Da Queen, Serunkuma Bossa and Annet Nandujja .

However, for contestants to make it to the next level, those whose talent was singing were tasked with performing any song from three artistes – Winnie Nwagi, Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula. Those with other talents such as cooking and fashion design were required to showcase their works. They were also asked some questions in line with their talents.