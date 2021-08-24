Skip to content Skip to footer

15 qualify for next level of Miss and Mr Bukedde

1 day ago
By Ivan Kabuye                                                                             

Only 15 contestants have qualified for the next level of the Miss and Mr. Bukedde competitions.

Although 28 contestants took part in the event at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala today, only 15 made it.

Vision Group has already acquired two prize cars. The winners of the cars will be one male and one female. The runners’ up will pocket a land title each,

The Miss and Mr Bukedde competitions started last year with virtual auditions, whereby participants sent in video recordings of themselves showcasing their talents such as singing and cooking.

The auditions started in high gear with over 7,000 people participating virtually. The best were picked by a panel of judges who included Fifi Da Queen, Serunkuma Bossa and  Annet Nandujja .

However, for contestants to make it to the next level, those whose talent was singing were tasked with performing any song from three artistes – Winnie Nwagi, Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula. Those with other talents such as cooking and fashion design were required to showcase their works. They were also asked some questions in line with their talents.

 

Akayisanyo presenter and host of Miss and Mr Bukedde contest Ann Taylor posing next to one of the prize cars at the Vision Group head offices today, January 13, 2022. Photos by Ivan Kabuye
Judges Fifi Da Queen, Serunkuuma Bossa and Annet Nandujja
Sophia Nakato miming one of musician Rema Namakula’s songs before the judges during the Miss and Mr Bukedde contest at the Vision Group head offices on Thursday, January 13, 2022
A fashion designer making her presentation before the panel of judges
A contestant doing her thing
Judge Fifi da Queen (right) trying to calm down one of the participants
Deus Kalyango presenting a traditional dance during auditions for Miss and Mr Bukedde

 

Arnold Kalyango, a contestant, playing the adungu while miming one of the late Radio Mowzey’s songs before the panel of judges

 

Elizabeth Ndagire playing the guitar as she performs one of Nwagi’s songs

 

