Bettinah Tianah trolled for provoking social media users

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and fashion critic has been given a taste of her own medicine by social media users after pulling a pose akin to a robot at the just concluded ASFAs red carpet. After getting flooded with negative comments also directed at her dress, she took to her twitter where she warned people to desist from sharing her photos without her permission.

“Dear all, this is a kind request, please do not share any of my photos from last night #ASFA2019 without getting approval from me first please. Awulide tegeza omulala. Thank you for understanding & God bless you all,” she tweeted.

That sent her critics into overdrive with some questioning why she does not share such posts when she is being praised. Also, if she first seeks permission from those she trolls on TV.

However, Bettinah seemed unfazed as on Sunday at Blankets and Wine, she shared a similar opinion saying she will not accept to take or have her photos taken.

“Dear all, this is to inform everyone that I will not be taking any photos (professional or with a camera phone) with anyone today. My sincere apologies to anyone that might be affected by this. Love you all and stay blessed.”

The comments that followed were not any different from the earlier ones.