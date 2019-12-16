Elly Tumwine’s daughter, Cynthia hints at wedding

By Ahmad Muto

Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine’s daughter Cynthia Tumwine hinted on Twitter on Saturday that her wedding is happening soon. The former XFM radio host and rapper under the stage name Ninja C broke the news after one of her friends flew in just to attend her Kuhingira calling it the best wedding present.

She tweeted: “Love is when someone flies across the world to be a part of your special day and fresh off the plane before she even gets time to catch up with family she hops into a car to escort you to the village for Kuhingira. I love you so much @cringemode This is the best wedding gift.

The last we checked, Cynthia did public relations for Jumia Uganda.