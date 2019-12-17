Karole Kasita confident of superb debut performance

By Derrick Asaba

Fast rising singer, Karole Kasita has promised to stage an awesome performance at her show happening later this week.

Karole, who is currently up and down trying to mend things right in a bid to give her fans the best on her show dubbed ‘Nkuba Yaka Live’ slated on December 19, stressed that the show will be graced by other great local and international acts.

“The preparations are going on fairly. I assure everyone that will come through it is going to be a great moment with good performances provided a very good production. I am using my usual dancers, SNS band and considering the professional deejays that we have and the production crew, it will be lit,” Karole noted.

Happening at Fame Lounge, Karole told The Kampala Sun that the show will feature a number of artistes and Dee jays including Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Weasel, Lydia Jazmine, Dj Pius from Rwanda among other great acts.

Karole kasiita is beaming with confidence ahead of her maiden concert (Photo: Instagram)

Karole said she will perform all her songs off her ‘Origin’ album in company of her affiliated band, SNS and local dance troupes. Her songs include; Yaka, Gal a Bubble, Binyuma, Musujja, Mwoto (ft Cindy Sanyu), Baby Papa (ft Daddy Andre).

For an artist like Karole, Fame lounge would be a smaller venue compared to her fan base. She said this is happening for the first time, the next show would be scheduled for a relatively bigger venue.

“Everyone thinks it’s a small place for my show. I in the first place never viewed it in that light until when I started getting feedback from friends and fans that it is so. This show is like an evaluation test for me so I will probably plan for a bigger platform in the proceeding shows,” she stressed.

Karole started up on her musical lane way back in time during her school days but ventured in music professionally in 2016 when she recorded a song with Nutty Neithan titled, ‘Bounce It’

Meanwhile, Karole also cleared the air about her ‘claimed’ relationship with producer and singer Daddy Andre. A week ago, Karole out of excitement said she is in love with Andre following news that singer Angela Katatumba and Andre are dating.

“Andre and I are good friends, we joke a lot. I made that remark hastily before the camera and now has spread all over like wild fire but it is not true. There is nothing going on between us, we’re just good friends,” Karole remarked.