Larry Chary resurrected by “winner” song

By Hussein Kiganda

If we are to rank the people we thought would rock the Ugandan music industry in 2012, it was Larry chary. The singer rocked the industry with songs like Winner, party tonight, olee Uganda, Take my hand, pen and paper and many others. His “Babandule” collabo with Mun G made him more than popular and this pushed further. Since then, his silence has made some Ugandans forget about his name.

However, even though his name seems to have disappeared from people’s heads, his hit song winner is a seasonal song that never dies. It keeps coming on almost all graduation parties, and weddings.

The Kampala Sun attended one of the weddings on which the singer performed, at Eureka Place in Ntinda last Saturday. Most of the fans of his music never knew him physically and many were wondering whether he was the one who sang the song.

” Eeeehh!! So this is the guy who sang this song!? I had never seen him…,” one man said in surprise as he danced to the song.

“Kumbe this is the guy?!! Where has he been hiding? His song is always played on most of my friends graduations but I had never seen him…,” a lady said as she took a picture of him.

The singer surprised the masses when he removed his shoes do dance the traditional dance of Bakiga. His dances prompted his father-in-law, who was present at the function to come and dance with him.