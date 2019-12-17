Minayo plans massive comeback

By Hussein Kiganda

After long drought of silence and absence from the music spotlight, the “Nsisitira” hit maker Minayo is planning a comeback and is set to release song after song next year.

Performing at Stake Lounge last Thursday, a celebrity night hosted by Quin Mona, she made the audience dance to her vibe when she pulled up a great performance in great outfits that left destructive itches in most of the men’s loins .

Singer Minayo has promised to bounce back in a big way in 2020 (Photo: Hussein Kiganda)

Talking to Kampala Sun, she said that Ugandans should eagerly wait for her next year since she was planning to comeback in high gear.

” Of course, next year I am releasing my new song nyinimu which will be a hit. I hope to give my fans a full buffet of hits after hits because I am planning a great comeback…,” she revealed

But as we know the Ugandan industry, at times it is not easy to comeback. Take an example of Ziza Bafana, Yiya Mozey, Sizza Man and many others. Let’s hope she has a better strategy.