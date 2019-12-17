Singer Zanie Brown Gives Early Christmas to Masaka Fans

By Website writer

Christmas came early for residents of Lwabenge, Masaka over the weekend as songbird Zanie Brown through her charity organization ‘Zanie Brown 4 Schools’ gave back to the destitute as a way of bettering their living standards.

Through her charity drive, Zani Brown came to the rescue of the residents of lwabenge, Masaka (photo: courtesy)

Through her charity drive, over 200 eye patients, youth and the elderly received donations in addition to a health camp where professional doctors checked and treated people with low eye vision and after they gave them eyeglasses whereas the lame went home with wheelchairs to ease their movements and improve on the ways of living.

Youths were also gifted with bicycles and christmas Hampers (Photo: courtesy)

Youths were also gifted with bicycles, Christmas Hampers that consisted of goodies like soap, rice cooking oil, sugar mention it.

In a partnership with the Prince Kimbugwe Foundation and the Volunteer Eye Care Doctors, the visionary and charismatic singer managed to make a difference to the less privileged.