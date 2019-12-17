Ziza Bafana desperate for comeback, changes management

By Hussein Kiganda

The self proclaimed Ragga king, Ziza Bafana, is desperate for a comeback following the recent silent doom. A year ago, he told the media that he was silent because he was giving space for other artists but his recent releases show that he is fighting to push himself back into the his original form.

Having made an unsuccessful comeback strategy, he has decided to change his management. In the past years, he was under source management, which pushed him the limelight, then believed to have joined Eye link management, Tribe of Judah and now to Masika management.

Talking to a city TV, one of the people on his management, Tinta, said that Bafana’s former managements were not serious and lacked much but they were going to bring him back into form.

” The people who have been working with him have not been good. And for us, I am sure we are going to push him back because we are his friends and he is talented…, we are planning to bring in more instruments to improve his live band…,” Tinta said