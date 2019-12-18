Pr.Ssempa pokes Prophet Elvis Mbonye again

By Derrick Asaba

If there is anyone that is talented at provoking public and online attention, it’s Pastor Martin Ssempa commonly known as ‘Baaba Gwanga’Mujje’ of Makerere Community Church. He debates about pertinent and any other issue in society that grabs his attention which has so far become part of his identity. He does this under a scapegoat of showing concern but rather, seeking for relevance.

Debate aside, he has at different times been at cold war against fellow cult leader, Prophet Elvis Mbonye of Zoe ministries. He terms Mbonye’s miraculous deeds a hoax in guise of prophecy.

Previously, when Mbonye added some lady only identified as Sheba onto a University graduation list without her passing exams, Ssempa questioned his prophecy that couldn’t rescue his deputy, a one Simon Ssenyonga who failed his law exams numerous times at the Law Development Center. He also attacked him saying he is a devil worshiper.

Pastor Sempa stung Prophet Mbonye in a tweet (Photo: Internet)

His incendiary nature never ceases. Recently, Ssempa posted a tweet questioning why Mbonye always sits alone.

“Every King needs a Queen! I can’t tell you how excited I am to share my best moments with my best friend and wife. Took this at a wedding anniversary. I always wondered why some men like @prophet_elvis sit alone! Hopefully someone can share it with him for inspiration and guidance,” he tweeted.

He accompanied the tweet with four photos in comparison; two that portrayed him (Ssempa) and the wife sitting together and the other two photos which show Mbonye sitting in a chair seemingly desolate and lone.

Unlike Ssempa whose twitter account is a home for inquisitive, analytical and provocative tweets, Mbonye’s, displays his religious agenda and hardly can you trace a tweet that answers the counterparts’ quests however much he is tagged often.