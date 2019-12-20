Karole Kasita electrifies Kampala in debut show

By Derrick Asaba

You must have heard before that Karole Kasita is a great live performer and probably doubted the tidings. Yes, she proved to the world yet another time in her debut show dubbed, ‘Nkuba Yaka’ that went down at the Kololo-based Fame Lounge yesterday night till late. She denied cameras and eyes an excuse for a sleep-off as she put up an energetic performance that grabbed all and sundry’s attention.

Pia Pounds put up a great show at Carole Kasiita’s maiden concert (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

The show kicked off at around 11pm with performances from upcoming artistes like Pia Poundz, Vyper Ranking, Crysto Panda, Recho Rey, Sama Sojah, Sheena Skies among others. Birangirangi and Recho Rey’s performances put the crowd on its feet as Recho amazed them with her electric dance moves on her lyrically humorous hits. The former, Birangirangi drove the crowd to ecstasy with his drunkard acts as he performed his songs.

Karole Kasiita’s fans having a good time at the concert (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

Minutes after, the event’s headline act, Karole Kasita stepped on stage in a great way. The sound of the saxophones, guitars, keyboards, and the flashing lights signaled her coming different from the other acts. Gymnasts gathered all the attention at the show and boom!, as the Semyekozos eagerly lay in wait, Karole stormed the stage like a perfect gyal a bubble. She came with a strong vibe performing the first song which she accompanied with Mercy Chinwe’s Excess Love that spiritually awakened the crowd that had spent their early time at the show on Shisha and liquor.

Karole Kasiita was resplendent in a while “balloon” dress

Performing along SNS band and her dance troupe, Karole sang most of her songs like More Time, Musujja, Yaka, Binyuma, Gal a bubble, Mwoto with Cindy Sanyu, Baby Papa with Daddy Andre. Her performance with Daddy Andre posed many questions on whether the two are not an item.

She went on and stated after their performance that, “I love him right!!”which confused the crowd the more. Her reggae performance with former singer in SNS band, Ely Dre, raved up the crowd and couldn’t trust the warmth of their seats any longer but shake a bone and test the throats.

Fellow artistes showed her excess love as they came through to support her. Artistes; John Blaq, Geo Steady, Weasel, Vampino, Eddy Kenzo, Daxx Vibes, among others that came through. Kasita sang numerous songs with fellow musicians that set the party moods to high velocity.

Upcoming performers put up a splendid performance (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

Matter of fact is, 2019 has closed off nicely for Karole. A throng flocked the event’s venue to support her and indeed made the night a memorable one. Karole proved her versatility and live performance crafts’ strength as she sang songs in all genres from Reggae to Kadongokamu to Gospel and back, that had the crowd in appreciation. For such a massive show, it draws much hope for the artiste to go higher. We stand to watch her shine more.