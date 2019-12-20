Pyramids FC part ways with Desabre

By Patricia Turyahebwa

Egyptian side Pyramids FC has fired former Uganda cranes head coach Sebastian Desabre.

This comes after the tactician failed to deliver convincing results to the club.

The development was confirmed by club director Hady Khashaba during a club meeting.

Pyramids FC have named Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Shafy as an interim manager alongside Mahmoud Fathallah as his assistant following the French mans’departure.

Few days back Former cranes coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic was also shown an exit access by Egyptian side Zamalek FC.

Desabre joined Egyptian Side Pyramids FC after terminating his contract with Uganda cranes national team as a head coach few hours after guiding cranes to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of sixteen.

In the last 8 matches, Pyramids FC has won 3, drawn 3, and lost 2. They currently have 12 points and sit in the seventh position of the Egypt Premier League table.