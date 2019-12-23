The B2C celebrate the Mowzey Radio

By Joan Murungi

The B2C trio comprising Delivered Julio, Bobi Lash and Mr Lee, visited the home of the late Mowzey Radio to celebrate him.

B2C’s Delivered Julio says Radio was a good brother, so they decided to share their hustle with his family.

“Radio did a lot of things for us. We share history together and that made us family, ” Julio said.

He added that visiting Radio’s family is one way the trio can appreciate him.

“The festive season is a period where artistes earn so much. We therefore decided to share our hustle with some people.”

While at Radio’s home in Kaggwa village, Nakawuka yesterday, the trio presented various items to Radio’s family.

It should be noted that the trio had a collaboration song with the late titled Gutamiza.

This is one of the songs the trio lives to celebrate.