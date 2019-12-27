Bebe Cool roars and Rumbles in the Jungle

By Website writer

The new captain in town-Morgan brought in a 24-hour party after-party over the weekend at Nature’s green Resort, Kaazi. The party that started at noon on Saturday ended at the same time on Sunday making it one of the longest entertainment shows this year has witnessed.

Captain Morgan’s rumble in the jungle had two stages, one at the cottages and another one on the lakeside with the most talented tan-table Assasins making sure that the revelers get the best sounds trans-night.

Besides Captain Morgan, the crowd was entertained by activities such as treasure hunt, face painting, board games (Photo: Courtesy)

The pirate-themed event saw a number of Ugandan artists perform at the event, the performance was opened by traditional troops who showcased their incredible skills especially in playing the local instruments and drum circles.

“We are very excited about the rumble in the jungle because we as UBL we strive to give the best to our customers the best entertainment in a most unique and sophisticated way,” Agaba Tumusime, Brand Manager, Uganda Waragi-Mainstream Spirits.

Rodney Y aka Kabaako took the stage at around mid-night and entertained (Photo: courtesy)

The most energetic performer, Rodney Y aka Kabaako took the stage at around mid-night and entertained to the already excited crowd, he was followed by the Bogooli star Topic Kasente who performed all his songs in a most thrilling way by engaging his fans on stage

The Gagamel boss took stage amidst ululations of applause from his fans and performed his most recent hits Nkuliyo and Wire wire which made thrilled revelers. Other performances from artists like Spice Diana, Kent and Flosso and many more continued for the rest of the night since it was a Trans-night.

Entertaining activities such as treasure hunt, face painting, board games and all the premier league games that took place over the weekend were projected for the soccer diehards.

“You either eat or be eaten” was a word on everyone’s lips as they tried to describe the mode and the status of the rumble in the jungle at Kaazi

