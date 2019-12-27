IMPERIAL LEATHER AWARDS WINNERS IN “BE FRESH AND WIN” PROMOTION

By Website writer

– PZ Cussons through its sole distributor African Queen No.1 Limited recently awarded the 9th batch of winners of the “Be Fresh and Win” promotion at Capital Shoppers Ntinda.

The promotion is intended to reward customers for their loyalty to Imperial Leather, their flagship personal care brand.

The country-wide “Be Fresh and Win” Imperial Leather promotion that was launched mid-October and slated to end on January 15th, 2020 has so far seen over 5,000 winners take home airtime and cash prizes worth millions of shillings, trips to Ssese Island trips and fully-paid trips to Dubai.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Head of Marketing at African Queen No.1 Distributor Limited, Aidah Nalwadda said that the company had invested over Sh1b in the campaign geared towards appreciating and rewarding their customers around the country for their support and loyalty that has contributed to the growth of the PZ Cussons brand.

“Since the campaign started, we have registered thousands of daily and weekly participants in the campaign and gone ahead to reward over 5,000 winners with airtime and cash through mobile money both daily and weekly, as well as winners of key monthly prizes including cash of Ushs. 3 million, trips to Ssese Island and fully paid trips to Dubai.”

Aggrey Masamba (L) the winner of sh3m receives his money from the Capital Shoppers Ntinda Branch manager (Photo: courtesy)

In order to win, a customer needs to purchase any product of Imperial Leather, open it, scratch to reveal the unique code and send the code to 8008 to stand a chance to win on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

“We wish to encourage you to purchase Imperial Leather because we all deserve a bit of luxury every day,” Nalwadda remarked, adding that, “Today, we officially handover the prizes to this week and last week’s winners of the weekly and monthly draws.”

Aggrey Masamba, a resident of Nakawa and retiring civil servant who worked with Ministry of Public Service, an ardent user of Imperial Leather soap and one of the promotion’s winners of 3 million shillings in his celebration speech said that he was grateful to Imperial Leather for transforming his life. He explained that, “Initially, when I heard the advert I never believed, but after 3 days, I decided to scratch the silver panel, get the code and send it to the number they announced.”

“To my surprise and joy, last week I was called and announced as a winner of Sh3m in the promotion,” he commented, adding that, “I thank God and Imperial Leather for transforming my life because now I have a chance to go and repair my leaking roof in Namutumba district where I had built a decent retirement home.”

“It is a true promotion, not some games where people lie to us, I encourage everyone to take part in this promotion by buying Imperial Leather products and sending the unique code to 8008,” Masamba added.

Other winners in the promotion include: Kawoya Umaru Kasule, Dan Niwamanya and Kibirige Ibrahim who won Sh100,000 each.