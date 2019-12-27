Urban TV’s Salon Talk ends year in style

By Galiwango Nsubuga

Urban TV’s popular TV show, Salon Talk closed the year with a party. Held at the show’s host, Spactra Salon, Bugolobi, the party was itself a recorded episode. So the show maintained its format—a discussion by various people, moderated by the host Mary Luswata.

The show’s fans toast to yet another eventful year at their end of year party (Photo: Galiwango Nsubuga)

Since it was party themed, it had more excitement and fun. It has artistes, Urban TV presenters, Spactra Salon employees, and fans of the show. The topic of the show was Christmas, and why we celebrate the day. But the fun of it was performances from artistes and fans.

It was all excitement as the invited guests made merry (photo: Nsubuga Galiwango)

As Bruno K, backed by a live band, treated the guests on covers of various Christmas songs, legendary artiste, Shanks Vivi Dee excited them with a free style session. He got everyone’s mind blown away with his performance skills. But well, he has been at it for a long time. Only the youngins who didn’t witness his prime in 1990s would be surprised. Many were surely stunned.

Mary Luswata, the host of the show talks to fans at the party (Photo; Nsubuga Galiwango)

As guests imbibed on free-flowing drinks, they chatted as some got hairdos. Jennifer Full Figure in the house to not only share her glory of being appointment ‘presidential adviser’, but also give people advise on how to make it in life. She encouraged her audience to pray to God, and wait for their time. Yah, she preached in a sermon that was never ending. She couldn’t say 10 words without Museveni slithering in.

But the highlight of acts was Naava Grey serenaded the guests with both her songs and Christmas. Everyone loved Grey. Everyone seemed to be her fan. The show will air on Wednesday—Christmas.