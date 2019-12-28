Arab Money Party Attracts Kampala’s affluent socialites

By Solomon Muleyi

The most celebrated social event of the year, the Arab Money Fab Parties was a star studded affair attracting Kampala’s most affluent party goers.

Hosted annually by renowned fashionprenuer, Sue O’chola de Roy, the 9th edition dubbed Kampala night’s edition took at Casa De Roy located at One Ten on seventh, industrial area.

Kampala’s most coveted affluent socialites like SK Mbuga and his wife, Sheila Gashumba and God’s Plan, The Black bottle boys, Navio, the Mith, Flex de paper and some of the most fashionable diaspora representatives like Deyonce graced the event. Ms Banks also made a special appearance.

Guest artist Ykee Benda, the Mith, Navio and play 01 put on an amazing performance with bottles of Hennessy and Moet popping left right and centre like a real a-list party.

Sheila Saltofte was the Mcee for the evening.