Comedian Alex Muhangi releases second song “Bamuleke”

By Musa Ssemwanga

Comedy store boss Alex Muhangi has released a video for his new song titled Bamuleke. In Bamuleke, the comedian preaches love.

Earlier this year, Muhangi embarked on a serious singing career which was a shock to many considering he was already a successful public figure courtesy of his comedy venture Comedy store.

However, according to Alex his developing singing career is purely out of love for singing rather than to make a living.

“I sing because I love it. I am not looking for a way out of anything. Its is purely passion”. His Bamuleke release which is less than a day old has already collected close to 10,000 views, a sure sign he is being received in the music arena quite warmly.

The new song has been received amidst mixed reaction but many commend it to be a good song from a starting singer.

Bamuleke was produced by one of the best producers of this time Daddy Andre and video shot by Sasha Vybes, a clear sign he invested quite a fortune to produce it.

Alex Muhangi has previously done songs like Olukwe, Entogo and now Bamuleke.