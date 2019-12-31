Kapa Cat to release maiden album

By Hussein Kiganda

We have heard of several artists arguing of lyrical maturity and sense. Many agreed that to have a hit song, one needs to be with a song which has much sense in order to hit it hard.

Contrary to this, comic song ,” Sikyo?” Manages to penetrate into the night life where it got fueled into the entire audience and now it is a hit. Before we realized, the “Sikyo” singer, Kapa Cat had release another banger called “Nonsense” which has also found it’s way into the audience.

Having heard successful performances in this festive season, Kapa Cat took to her social media handles that she was going to release her album called Nasanga Love on 1st Jan 2020. It was then that she called upon all her die-hards to subscribe to her YouTube channel.