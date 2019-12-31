Maggie Kayima to open up Church in 2020

By Hussein Kiganda

Following all the miracles she used to perform in her videos, the audience had all been swayed into believing in her as a prophetess but as time played its roles, her songs disappeared into think air like those of Coco Finger.

The self proclaimed Nabbi Omukazi who had strong roots from pastor Yiga’s church fell into rounds of scandels some years back that she had shared beds with a city pastor according to some reports and this took her career at a standstill.

Maggie Kayima has revealed that she is joining the Church business in 2020 (Photo: Internet)

However, appearing on a local TV , she said that she was going to put up a church in 2020 since her followers had multiplied more and more. She also hinted that she is a faithful person who never fails promises and all her followers were her witness since she was a miracle being.

” yesss! I am going to open up a church for my followers anytime in 2020 since their number has become too large…,” she promised fans.

” No one has ever said that that woman promised to do this or that and she never did it…,” she said in response to the miracles she does.