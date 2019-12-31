CelebsEntertainmentMusicWhat's Hot Ugandans usher in the new year: In Pictures By Timothy Muhumuza - December 31, 2019 0 221 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Roden Y Kabako entertains revellers are they wait for Kanda Bongo man at Sheraton Hotel Gardens. Pictures by Nicholas Oneal Kanda Bongo Man finally hit the stage with his queen dancers and got the crowd grooving. Pictures by Nicholas Oneal Vinka ushers ends 2018 with an electrifying performance at Pearl of Africa Hotel. Pictures by Karim Ssozi Patrons at Pearl of Africa usher in the New Year with fireworks. Pictures by Karim Ssozi Revellers at Panamera bar were excited by the fireworks. Pictures by Ivan Kabuye Download Nulled WordPress ThemesDownload Nulled WordPress ThemesDownload Premium WordPress Themes FreeDownload WordPress Themes Freefree download udemy coursedownload lenevo firmwareDownload Premium WordPress Themes Freefree online course