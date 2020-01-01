MC Norman, Peter Miles release the “Perfect Remedy”

By Paul Mayambala

When two talented artistes meet, the results are instant. South Africa-based Ugandan Ragga/Dancehall artist MC Norman, real names Mutebi Ronald, has released a brand new song with Dancehall veteran Peter Miles titled ‘Perfect Remedy’.

The song “Perfect Remedy” has garnered rave reviews notably by South African based website www.mzansireggae.co.za. “It is a work of art,” many agree.

Born to a Ugandan music legend, Eddy Ganja, MC Norman, is a multi-award winning artiste. The two linked up in South Africa and hit the studio. “I had the demo and when I shared it with him, (Peter Miles) he was excited. Peter is a legendary Dancehall and Reggae singer for whom I have a lot of respect,” MC Norman says.

Perfect Remedy was written by both artistes and the audio was produced, mixed and mastered by Soundmaker’s Herbertskillz.

The message of inspiration behind the song is to strengthen the human soul. The audio is already available on all music sites for listings and streaming.

Interestingly, both talented artistes have been pre-occupied by other things. Peter Miles is into the luxury boat business while MC Norman is an avid politician who advocates for the People Power movement.