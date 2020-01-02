Bebe Cool is a music demigod – McKenzie

By Ahmad Muto

According to former media personality cum critique, Brian Mckenzie has said that singer Bebe Cool has attained the status of a music demigod. Mckenzie made the remark during a television interview where he said people respect Bebe Cool alot regardless of his political affiliation. That he has evolved with the times keeping his foot on the ground with the new trends in both music and fashion as he packages and brands himself.

“His level of discipline, commitment & aggressiveness is top notch. A man in his 40s who cuts his hair a certain way to resonate with the young people, keeps a number of them around him. People say he has support but he designed it that way. People hate him & talk things but his music is playing,” he said.

Mckenzie added that he belongs to a special category with the likes of Moses Matovu of Afrigo band.