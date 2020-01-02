Dj Crim survives nasty accident, breaks hip bone

By Ahmad Muto

Urban television’s Dj Crim survived an accident on Wednesday morning that left his red Mercedes benz badly defaced and his hip bone broken. The news was first broken by his Twitter page admin shortly after he was rushed to TMR Hospital in Naalya.

“Dj Crim got involved in a fatal accident this morning, and he’s currently admitted in hospital. Please pray for him…” they wrote.

Later UBC television presenter, Calvin the entertainer visited and reported that his condition was not very alarming but needed prayers.

“I briefly talked to Crim who seemed to be under a lot of pain but could still afford a smile. He sustained injuries and a broken hip bone. He has been transferred to St Catherine hospital,” he said.

The cause of the accident still largely remains a mystery.