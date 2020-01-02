Got talent winners excite fans, send message

By Simon Peter Tumwine



Esther and Ezekiel, 2019 talent winners, left their fans at UMA showgrounds excited and yearning for more.

The young stars graced the Jesa Christmas Bonanza, with other stars such as Rema Namakula and Isabella Blick.

Ezekiel said he was being asked why he was happy when he heard Eddy Kenzo’s song Ssemyekozo and posted videos of himself dancing to it on Instagram. “I do not know what the song meant. I just heard people sing it and I loved it,” he explains.

“I want to urge all those out there not to relax their minds but have to use them and do all that it takes to promote their talents. I am so glad that we have met Rema Namakula one of Uganda’s best musicians who has been an

inspiration to many,” Ezekiel said.

“I did not talk much with Rema, but we exchanged contacts with her and we promised we shall talk in the near future,” Ezekiel said.

“I want to urge all those that are in the holidays not to just relax but use that time to help their parents and also not seat on their talents because of our talents, that is why we are here today,” Esther Mutesasira said.

“We are so glad that we have met with some of our fans, who are almost of our age, Esther and Ezekiel said.

Ezekiel recieves a hag from Rema Namakula at UMA show grounds during the JESA Chrismas Bonanza on 22nd December 2019. Pix by Simon Peter Tumwine

Isabella Blick one of the guest who attented the event at UMA show grounds. Pix by Simon Peter Tumwine



Rema Namakula performing at UMA show grounds with children during the JESA chrismas Bonanza on 22nd December 2019. Pix by Simon Peter Tumwine

Esther and Ezekiel performing during the event. pix by Simon Peter Tumwine