King Saha scoffs at Bebe Cool’s list and warning

By Ahmad Muto



Singer King Saha who isn’t known to be buddies with singer Bebe Cool or have a professional relationship has scoffed at the Gagamel boss’ list of best artistes of 2019. His song “Hello hello” featured at number 27 but came with a “warning”.

Saha has since responded on his Facebook page with two separate posts “thanking” but also wondering how Bebe Cool manages to pay attention to other people’s work yet he has a load of his own.

“Musajja,webale kuwagiira..

Keeping an eye on my music yet u have yo own z really a big job..,” reads the first one.

The second one reads,”Omusajja yampadde WARNING…!!!

#happy2020.”King Saha who had a successful concert at the start of last year was touted as one of the biggest artiste but kind of didn’t live up to it. That might somehow have warranted Bebe Cool’s warning.