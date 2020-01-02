Sheebaholics go wild in End of Year Party

By Galiwango Nsubuga

Singer, Sheebah Karungi hosted her fans in a thrilling up-close affair where they binged on her music. The Ciroc Sheebaholics End of Year Party opened the year for Karungi’s ardent fans who fondly call themselves, ‘Sheebaholics.’ To usher in 2020, her fans ascended to Sky Lounge, Kololo to celebrate with their celebrity and her music exploits.

Like the recent previous years, last year was a good year for female sensational singer, Sheebah Karungi. Her star continued to shine. She released of couple of hit singles, including Sirwana featuring Carol Nantongo, Enyanda, Sweet Sensation and Onkutudde. These kept her voice prominent on the airwaves and in dance clubs in a year that saw various new artistes ruled the local music scene.

“She has surprisingly remained consistent as the top female artist in the country by releasing many hit singles,” singer, Bebe Cool wrote recently in his controversial list of the best musicians of the year past.

The event space at the bar was filled as the showgoers danced to various club bangers. Fellow artistes Fik Fameica, Daddy Andre, Roben Y Kabako, Diamond Oscar and Topic Kasente kept fans awake with upbeat, performing of the crowd’s favourite songs as they anticipate the main act.

Sheehah came in over an hour after Midnight, welcomed by an animated audience. Clad in a brown animal print one-legged body-hugging outfit, her presence on stage sparked screams. She added to the thrill, as the ecstatic audience sang along every tune.

With palpable adoration, some jumped to the stage to dance with her. She also premiered her latest music video, Ekyama.