Eddy Kenzo On List Of Top 10 African Artistes Of The Decade

Singer Eddy Kenzo has been named on the list of top 10 African artistes of the decade.

The list of Eddy Kenzo’s achievements is always increasing. His most prized achievement in the past decade is when he won the 2015 BET Viewer’s Choice Award. Kenzo comes at number 9 on the famed list.

One of his strongest shouts is the song Sitya Loss, which saw him break international barriers.