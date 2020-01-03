Halima Namakula ignores Bebe Cool’s advice, insists on comeback

By Ahmad Muto

Over the weekend while appearing on UBC television, singer Bebe Cool narrated how he once received a phone call from Halima Namakula asking to meet him. But since he was unable at that time, he asked why Halima wanted to see him urgently. It was then that she told him she was planning a comeback. He said: “I told her Halima, you are bigger than music at this point in your life. You shouldn’t consider restarting your career but write proposals, go to offices and meet people.”

According to Bebe Cool, that is what he is already doing. That is how he became the Tuberculosis ambassador by knocking doors and meeting people because he is already a brand more like Halima is.

However, on the same weekend, when she marked her 60th birthday at Latitude 0 Hotel in Makindye, she insisted she was working on her comeback and has a number of projects lined up with the first set for this January.

It should be remembered, Bebe Cool and Halima Namakula had quite a warm professional relationship that saw them record a song together titled “Sambagala” over a decade a half ago.