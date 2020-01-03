Pastor Wilson Bugembe preaches health and wealth in 2020

By Paul Waiswa

December 31 was celebrated differently in the different parts of Uganda. Regardless of the social affiliations, majority Ugandans kept sharp eyes waiting to bid goodbye to 2019 as they rock 2020. Some were in bars, Cinema hall, concerts while others were in Church praising the almighty for the gift and cake of life.

It was a full house in Nansana at Pastor Bugembe’s church. (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

Away from most of the over-nights organized in and around Kampala, thousands of worshipers in Nansana entered 2020 with and at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House while tens of thousands of other worshipers were locked out at the same venue.

There was an overnight at the church on the 31st December 2019 and magnitudes beyond church capacity throng the venue forcing the church to close gates at some point. Those that came early surely sang, worshiped and prayed through the night as the youthful pastor led all sessions instilling hope in the flock for the coming year 202