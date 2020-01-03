Sheebah’s “father” seeking DNA test

By Ahmad Muto

So, the argument about singer Sheebah Karungi’s paternity is not about to be put to rest. The last time it raged was when she had a sold-out concert at Hotel Africana over a year ago. In a new twist, a UPDF Lieutenant, Swalich Nyakana who isn’t one of the earlier ones who claimed paternity walked in the Vision Group head office at industrial area to make his case public.

The army man says he met Sheebah’s mother in Fort Portal in 1985 during the NRA war, only to meet again in 1988 when she had already given birth to a baby girl. She didn’t take them home but to his brother who worked with UTC and lived in Bombo. That was when they named her Karungi. He doesn’t know who named her Sheebah.

He says he wants to meet her and have a DNA test done.