Sky Lounge debuts Sassy Saturday Night

By Musa Ssemwanga

The life of the party in Kampala never ceases to unfold. Revelers party Monday to Monday and travel distances just to wind down and recuperate. Well, something new hosted by Hunks events and Marketing is brewing in Kampala.

Sassy Saturdays, a new theme night that has graced premises of one of Kampala’s top hang-out, the Acacia based, Sky lounge Roof top every Saturday. Hunks event’s lead, a one Tonny , revealed that the event will add a new twist to ‘Kampala Happy life’ and feature guest star appearances, games, free cocktails, BBQ and feel-good music at no cover charge .

The Sassy Saturday night is set to debut at Sky Lounge tomorrow (Photo: Courtesy)

‘’Kampala’s nightlife has an evolving profile that never ceases to take a break and the Sassy Saturday’s will set the edge and pace for typical Saturday chills as we move for product focus differentiation,’’ revealed Tonny over a phone engagement.

Sassy Saturday’s is one of those Epic events a reveller should make a date with to have a fun-filled Saturday listening to feel-good/soothe music played by Kampala’s top DJs (on the 1s and 2s).