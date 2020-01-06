Andy Events turns to charity shows

By Hussein Kiganda

Having had difficulty in perfectly replacing the B2Cs, Andy Events’ new artist Brian Weiyz concentrated on charity shows as other artists made money.

Close sources reported to The Kampala Sun that the artist together with Maro ran into charity performances like ” We Love You Uganda Concert”, “Upendo Fashion explosion” and “The green festival” in Jinja.

It was reported that other artists like Lillian Mbabazi and some Germans made it at the ” We Love You Uganda ” concert which was meant to boast arts, music, culture and linguistics all around the world, at the Uganda Museum. The ” Upendo Fashion Explosion ” which took place at Equatorial Mall was also meant to raise money for a severely sick Tundu Catherine to undergo surgery. The reports say that instead of being paid for the show, the artists paid money for the child.

To this, some people criticized Andy Events for having ran to concerts having failed to raise another brand as big as The B2C. Some claimed that Brian Weiyz had failed to rock like the B2Cs and therefore was not fit to step in their shoes.

Talking to Kampala Sun, Brian Weiyz said that it was not about making money or failing to become as big as the B2C but about giving help to others and loving Uganda and Ugandans.

” It is not that I have failed to be as big as the B2Cs, they had their time and I have my time. People should not start judging me in that way because they were them and I am me. The shows were about loving my country and my people and in that way, we had to give a helping hand to fellow Ugandans…,” The Wekole Byonna singer hinted.

In response to the above, his boss Andy Events said that he is not on pressure of raising another brand in the like of B2Cs because promotion takes time and also an artists luck. He also hinted that the shows that he and the artist attended were aiming at giving back to the fans who had supported him all through.

” I am not on pressure to raise other big artists, I take my time because promotion also takes time and the luck of an artist. My artist is good and I believe in him. On that issue of charity shows, it was all about loving back those who love us a lot. Giving in money to save a soul means much to us and we shall continue doing so, whether they criticize us or not…,” Andy said.