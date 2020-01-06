Bobi Wine arrested

By Website writer

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been arrested and whisked away from Gayaza where he was scheduled to hold his first presidential consultation meeting.

He was scheduled to hold a consultative meeting from his constituency, the Kyadondo East, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, Catholic Parish.

But Police has since ordered tent and music service providers off the place arguing the grounds are open and consultations should be in closed spaces.

Police deployment has increased and roads to the venue for the consultations have been closed off.

The District Police Commander says he met a 12-man People Power team and gave them a list of things to fulfil before the consultations can continue.

But People Power Coordinators says one of the things they agreed upon was to have an enclosed tent which was to be built on the day of the meeting.

“We have a traffic and road safety plan, an ambulance and toilets, but whatever we agreed upon last night is null and void today. Our team is already in Naguru trying to engage the IGP to make sure we have our consultations,” the people Power team said.