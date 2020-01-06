Brian Weiyz ushers New Year with new song

By Hussein Kiganda

Having released “Bino na Biri” and “wekole byona” with Fille, Brian Kaganda a.k.a Brian Weiyz entered the New Year releasing his new song called “Ayagala” which he posted on all his social media handles.

The artist who is said to have succeeded B2C told the Kampala Sun that this year would be a year of conquers after great releases. He also distanced himself from the rumours that he and Fille were very close having got a collabo with her.

“This year I hope to conquer the music industry because I am in the best record label as everybody knows. Me and my manager are planning on releasing several hits and this is one of them as you see. Our hits are going to rule the industry and if all goes well, I will release more singles this year….,” he bragged.

Brian Weiyz released a banger in 2020 (Photo: Courtesy)

On the issue of him being close to Fille, he said, ” hahaha!! Me and Fille are just friends and mostly because of that song wekole byonna. If everybody I do collabos with becomes very close to me, won’t i be linked with almost everyone?? Come one, let our fans not start judging us on such petty things because we are focused to bigger things…,” he said