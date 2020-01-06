Kampala Sun, Total Gas reward avid readers

By Ramadhan Abbey

The Kampala Sun has rewarded its readers in the concluded Total Trivia promotion.

The campaign that started in December last year, aimed at giving readers an opportunity to Win a Total 3kg Gas Cylinder

The readers had to Visit the Kampala Sun Facebook page to view the questions, follow the article link for clues and answer question.

Alex Balimwikungu (R) handing over Total 3kg Gas Cylinder to Edgar Twinomujuni after winning with Kampala Sun .This was at NewVision Head Office Industrial Area Kampala Photo: Ramadhan Abbey

On Friday, they awarded five winners; Edgar Twinomujuni, Ben Kavuma, Ivan Bawalane, Annet Nabade, Henry Katumba and Raymond Kabubi at the company head offices

While handing over Total 3kg Gas Cylinder Alex Balimwikungu, of the one of the Kampala Sun, applauded the participants for their love of the weekly tabloid.

‘’Kampala sun values its readers and that’s why today we are awarding you. This relationship with the best tabloid on the land should cascade through 2020 and the years to come,” he noted.