Why Bebe Cool named ‘Parte after Parte’ song of the year 2019

By Derrick Asaba

Renowned singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has remarked that Big Trill’s ‘Parte after Parte’ is the song of the year in his yearly music analysis list dubbed, “BEBE COOL LIST” displayed on his official Facebook page.

“Parte after Parte emerged the biggest song to represent us internationally. It is on every DJs playlist in Africa. The name of the song however overshadowed the song itself and the artist. I am torn between WIRE WIRE and PARTE AFTER PARTE for the SONG OF THE YEAR award in Uganda. Kudoz to Big Trill,” he wrote.

This comes after a number of music addicts and media houses came out with top songs countdowns to sum up who was who in 2019 musically. It was evidenced that the number one slot on various countdowns was always predictable to be Parte after Parte or Bebe’s Wire Wire.

In his list, Bebe Cool displayed his over 20years experience in the music environ by weighing on who musicians stood out of the many in the industry and also gave verdict on the artistes’ songs success and why. He also played an advisory role to some musicians on how to better their craft.

Bebe Cool reckons that John Blaq needs to improve on his craft

Playing an advisory role, Bebe Cool noted that a one, John Kashada alias John Blaq needs to work with different producers if he is to break the monotony and predictability of his sound. It should be noted that a bigger percent of Blaq’s music is produced by Daddy Andre. Bebe Cool also commended him for making a big entry into the industry but said none of his (John Blaq) songs qualify as his song of the year.

Relatedly, Bebe Cool appreciated Grenade’s tremendous effort to breakthrough into the Uganda music industry but cautioned him against being careless with his social life.

Fresh Kid also made it on the Bebe Cool list

He recognised a number of artists that fought to bring their A-Game to the world like, Recho Rey, Karole Kasita, VIP Jemo and Fresh Kid. He pledged to support the young talent, Fresh Kid when need arises.

“Fresh Kid is an amazing young talent with a lot of potential if he is given the right direction. I love him and will support him where need be,” he noted. However, he noted that Fresh Kid’s dad, Fresh Daddy was the joke of the year.

He concluded his list appreciating fellow artists for working tooth and nail plus the media and other musical shoulders.

Bebe Cool had come strong opinions but was blasted by sections of the public

“I thank the above artists for working hard. I know you deserve more than just recognition and I am working hard to ensure you get what you deserve for giving Ugandans joy and happiness throughout the year. I also thank the media, audio & visual producers, song writers, DJs, promoters & Artist Managers and more importantly the fans. The above order notwithstanding, I remain the biggest artist in Uganda. Happy New Year & Thank you President Museveni,” he remarked.

Unlike in 2019’s list that summarized 2018 according to Bebe Cool, this time round he never included comedians and the special recognition category. He much concentrated on playing an advisory role and spotting the black sides.