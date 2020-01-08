Artistes hire people to pelt them with bottles – Lubwama

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian and Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has called out NRM leaning musicians for hiring people to pelt them with bottles when on stage and use it as leverage to meet the President.

According to Lubwama, these artistes get a number of people at concert venues armed with bottles that are thrown at them as soon as they hit stage. They then go on social media crying, asking to meet the President to tell him they can no longer perform anywhere and so are out of job because of their support for him.

He was responding to incidents between Christmas and New Year’s day when presidential adviser Catherine Kusasira, Full Figure and singer Big Eye were pelted with bottles and booed off stage for publicly supporting NRM.

He also adds that all of those ones in the act are faded artistes and one way of making money is to let such acts happen.