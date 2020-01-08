King Saha enters second week of ranting

By Galiwango Nsubuga

Singer King Saha entered the second week of ranting over fellow singer Bebe Cool’s comments on the latter’s famed list that came out on January 1.

The list, on which Bebe Cool recognised his best artists of the year 2019, included Saha, but with a capitalised ‘warning.’ That did not go well with Saha, who minced no words in expressing his displeasure.

Many speculated Bebe Cool was warning Saha over drug-abuse. Media reported that Bebe Cool said Saha’s situation is a ‘car wash in waiting”, and if the Biri Biri hit-maker does not change, he will end up like fellow singer, Jackie Chandiru who suffered mental breakdown due to purported drug-abuse.

Saha is not one of the most active artists on social media. The last he had posted on Facebook and Instagram was wishing his fans a happy new year, which came days after posting a picture of his incomplete mansion.

But since the Bebe Cool list, Saha has not gone a day without posting rants, attacking Bebe Cool. He has gained traffic to his social media pages, some days sending over three ranting tweets. Meanwhile, although known for his social media controversies, Bebe Cool has not responded to any of Saha’s posts.

The tweets, that started out sarcastic, transformed into an angry vibe, the the latest in which he threatened to compile his “list for the most Most Foolish Artists of the last decade.”

King Saha reacts with a Bebe Cool only list

On Monday, Saha announced on his Facebook page that he too was to put out a similar list. “Compiling ma list for the most Most Foolish Artists of the last decade….It’ll be ready tomorrow.”

He stayed true to his word, 24 hours later, he dropped his list. Without any surprises, here is the list;

After consulting other music stakeholders, this by far z the most accurate list that I have managed to come up with…

MY LIST FOR THE MOST FOOLISH ARTISTS OF THE LAST DECADE..

1.BABY KUL

2.SSALI MOSES

3.KATAALA

4.MOSES SSALI

5.PRESIDENT BEGGER’S ASSOCIATION

6.KADINGO

7.BEBE FOOL

8.MULYA NKAFU

9.MATYANSI BUTYAMPA

10.Ono mwerabidde

Byebyo ebivudde mu kulonda.. If yo name appears on that list,”Watch ya back ma yute.”

However, in the comments was a cocktail of reactions. What stood out is the fact that he was accused of indulging in drugs, allegedly the reason he is taken up by a list he could have ignored.