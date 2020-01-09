Gospel singer attacked by thugs

By Juliet Waiswa and Paul Waiswa

Just a few days into 2020, another artiste has been attacked by thugs and beaten to coma. Gospel artiste Tony Muwanguzi is battling for his life after thugs attacked and hit him on the head leaving his right eye damaged.

Muwanguzi commonly known as Ambassador Tony is nursing wounds at the intensive care unit at St. Francis hospital Nsambya. According to an eye witness Dan Musaazi a colleague to the singer, the incident happened on Monday at about 10:00pm as they were closing his Boutique in Makindye Mubarak Zone near Nsambya road.

Tony Muwanguzi was attacked by goons who made off with his phone (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

Musaazi revealed that his boss was attacked by five youth who hit him on his right eye, grabbed his mobile phone and dragged him on the road.

“We were preparing to close the boutique and Muwanguzi was standing outside, five men came and hit him with a weighing scale stone took off with his phone and dragged him in the middle of the road.”

He explained that they left him unconsciousness and rushed to Nsambya hospital where he is seeking medication.

Muwanguzi underwent CT scans to determine the extent of the damage on his brain (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

Muwangunzi started his music journey around 2004 and through the years, he has been able to drop various worship and praise songs and among them include, Mighty Savior, Sirina Galwaana, Waliwo Amaanyi and his popular hit song dubbed Wetaaga Yesu, a song that nearly became an anthem on majority of believer’s mouths.

He works with various producers and is highly known or liked amongst believers and fellow musicians for his golden heart of sharing and helping those in need.

He is said to be a devout believer and an active church choir member at the House of Prayer Ministries of Pastor Aloysius Bujingo though in the past two years, he got miss understandings after the singer was hosted on HG TV in Maganjo of Pastor Deo Ssemakula who is said to be Bujingo’s rival.

Muwanguzi wedded his wife wife Faith Nankunda in June 2018

Muwanguzi is a resident of Munyonyo and a city businessman born about 38 years ago. He wedded his wife Faith Nankunda in June 2018, according to his close friend Dangelo Busuulwa a fellow gospel singer, Muwanguzi has fallen victim like other musicians.

“The list is now growing as many artistes have fallen victims including producer Danz Kumapeesa, producer Ricky Expendable, singer Ziggy Wine, AK47, Radio, Master Blaster. On November 14, 2017, Jinja-based music producer Kim Vibes real name Geoffrey Mukisa was also beaten to death,” Busuulwa explained

According to his wife, Nankunda her husband does not have any conflict with anybody and she does not suspect anyone. Nankunda told our writer that they had not yet filed a police case.