You are an old man – Irene Ntale to Fatboy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Irene Ntale is arguably one of the most active entertainers on Twitter and that has opened her up to criticism, given her status. On Tuesday, she tweeted about how at some point in her life she thought sh1m would solve all her problems. “I remember when I thought sh1m would change my life. I was very stupid,” she tweeted.

Then media personality James Onen, popularly known as Fatboy, came across the tweet and blamed it on popularity which is not permanent. Implying that she will one day think the same again. “When her popularity fades she will look for that sh1m,” he replied.

Ntale was not impressed by the reply, hence came back this time calling Fatboy an old man, the only reason she will respect him this time. “Because you are an old man, I will respect you today.” Fatboy could only afford a “Be humble.”