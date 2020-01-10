Asan Kasingye, Canary Mugume clash over People Power

By Ahmad Muto

Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye and NBS Television reporter, Canary Mugume clashed on Twitter on Monday over the way police handled Bobi Wine’s consultation in the areas of Gayaza.

This started after Canary tweeted wondering if Kasingye was comfortable seeing the police harassing people, after a one day old baby was shown suffering the effects of teargas.

“Hi @AKasingye, does this make you feel good about your job?” It didn’t go well with Kansingye who felt disrespected and hence responded. “By the time he was demeaning me, the @PoliceUg PRO was having a Press Conference in our Board Room and

@nbstv was fully in attendance. I didn’t deserve to be demeaned in anyway by any

@nbstv reporter or journalist over an issue he could request his colleagues to ask the PRO.”

It only got messy as more tweeps joined in taking sides. The clash that lasted hours ended with Canary apologizing to Kasingye. “Apologies Asan, you are my friend and I didn’t mean to demean you as you put it. Peace.” Kasingye also apologised bringing an end to a clash that was fast losing direction as People Power supporters sided with Canary. “It’s ok Canary. We have served this country together in the field of media. Never refused to give you a good story. Sometimes, I would reserve the juiciest story to you and Sheila. I am also sorry. I could have called you and we talk. Let’s continue serving Ugandans,” tweeted Kasingye.