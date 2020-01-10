Desire Luzinda for Musical Comeback

By Ronnie Twinamasiko

Musician Desire Luzinda has been off the music radar since last year when she announced that she had quit secular to do gospel music. She even left the country to stay in the U.S where she settled with her daughter, Michelle. The relocation to U.S is viewed by many as a sign that she resigned completely but Luzinda says she is planning a musical comeback this year.

“I took a step back to strengthen my lateral potentials towards my daughter’s future, personal business and family. But it doesn’t mean I have abandoned music.”

Golden Heart: Desire Luzinda donated an assortment of items such as beds, sugar, clothes to a charity home, Uplift Children’s Center, in Lungujja.

She is said to be in talks with top management in the U.S which will handle her music.

Luzinda says she has been trying to make sure she is not missed. She made sure she was felt during the festive season when she donated an assortment of items such as beds, sugar, clothes to a charity home, Uplift Children’s Center, in Lungujja.

Luzinda says even though she is planning a musical comeback, her concentration will be philanthropy.