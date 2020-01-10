King Saha apologises over Bebe Cool rants

By Derrick Asaba

Recently, renowned music icon Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool released his list of the artists and songs that nailed it in the year 2019. On the list, were a number of artists who he applauded for their tremendous work and also highlighted those that needed to add a thing in their game by warning them. Many chose to go dumb on this but King Saha, never.

According to Bebe Cool, King Saha perhaps never worked well musically during the year and thus warned him. Other artists like Feffe Bussi were warned and A Pass told to be serious but denied the list a tongue like Saha did.

This seemed a sore point to Saha and couldn’t see it pass but accompanied it with verbal accusations that topped social charts for a fortnight. He since then have put up verbal attacks which the counterpart gave a closed eye to. To Saha, it wasn’t a warning but a threat.

He has however come out to water all the beef down perhaps due to the fans’ quests for him to calm down. He also said Bebe Cool’s criticism had hidden intentions which will be known thereafter. He declared this in a Facebook post that read,

“I know most people especially my fans are not happy with this saga & I apologize because that has never been my way of handling things. Bebe Cool’s criticizing me had a lot of hidden intentions which you will know in the long run. So for now, I am begging you kindly to allow me feed you musically as I deal with this fool personally…”

Bebe Cool list pulled Saha out of chills that his fans had posed questions on. Saha recently posed a gimmick when he posted a short video clip while in studio doing some music. We hope he concentrates on his music and kicks away the rants other wise, he would appear on the same list next year with a similar reference.