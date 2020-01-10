Maro camp panics over concert dates

By Hussein Kiganda

Busoga’s songbird, Maro’s concert dubbed Anjagala is slated to on Valentine’s Day at the prestigious Mestil Hotel. The singer’s camp is however in panic following reports that three other big concerts will happen on the same day in town.

It has been confirmed that female diva, Rema Namakula (Hotel Africana), comedian Salvador Idringi (Kololo Airstrip) and Nigeria’s Rude Boy (Lugogo cricket Oval) will jostle for the same crowds.

Maro’s camp is worried about a suspected low turn up due to the collision.

A source fromMaro’s camp revealed that the camp is scared of how the night will pan out.

“Man! Maro’s camp is not settled. They are scared that the show may flop because of all the shows that same night. Maro looks confident though and is rehearsing well,” The source said.