Apass, Ykee Benda bury hatchet, set to release song

By Paul Mayambala

Singers Ykee Benda and APass have over the years thrown shade at each other with each not fully recognizing the other as a star.

However, for the good of the industry and their own good, both have swallowed their pride, buried the hatchet and vowed to work together.

Latest we hear is that they have both hit the studios after fans from both sides called for a cease fire. The Kampala Sun has learnt website has learnt that their new song “Turn-Up” is ready and will be released on Monday 20th.

“Turn Up” is one you will love because the stars seem to have passionately done it for their fans and given their usually soothing music, we anticipate an early anthem this year, the song’s producer revealed.