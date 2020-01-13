Ceaserous Signs With Gifted Music Group

By Website writer

Two years ago, Ceasreous threatened to be a dangerous player on the music scene. He enjoyed a few minutes of fame after releasing a couple of songs like Dangerous and Kola Nabino. After then, he slid into oblivion for reasons best known to him.

Latest we have gathered is that he has signed with Paul Owor’s Gifted Music Group (GMG). The details of the agreement signed between the label and artiste are still under wraps.

GMG is responsible for resurrecting Tonik’s career last year. Whether it can turn around Ceaserous career for the better, we can only watch. A source in the label says they have lined up over five big budget videos this year.